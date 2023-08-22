Who are the top OKC area high school linebackers to watch in 2023 football season?

As the high school football season nears, it’s time to look at the top linebackers in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Some of the state’s top recruits will play the position this season and are included, while other lesser-known players also made the list and will try to make bigger names for themselves.

Here are some of the best local area linebackers heading into the 2023 season.

Behr Boyd, Jr., Norman

He had a strong sophomore season for the Tigers, finishing with 97 tackles (17 for loss), eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. Look for Boyd to have another strong year.

Jake Carruth, Sr., Minco

He had solid junior season for Minco, recording 95 tackles (five for loss) and three sacks.

Josh Ford, Sr., Stillwater

Although the Oklahoma State commit will be a tight end at the next level, he’ll play defense this season. Ford will be Stillwater’s starting middle linebacker as the Pioneers look to defend their Class 6A-II title.

Brogan Hardy, Sr., Piedmont

He’ll be a four-year starter for Piedmont. Hardy makes plays all over the field and holds an offer from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Marcus James, Jr., Carl Albert

He transferred from Bishop McGuinness in the offseason and is expected to make an immediate impact. James, who will also play tight end, has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Liberty, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State, Tulsa, the University of Texas at San Antonio and UTEP.

Micho Lavine, Sr., Millwood

Also a standout running back, Lavine is committed to North Texas. His stats last year while helping Millwood reach the Class 2A title game were impressive. On defense, he had 61 tackles and 9½ sacks. On the other side of the football, he had 80 carries for 665 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jag Norman, Sr., Dibble

He's also a star running back for Dibble. Norman is coming off an anterior cruciate ligament injury from last season and is back and primed for a strong end to his high school career for the Class A Demons.

Josh Varnell, Sr., Guthrie

He had a strong junior season, recording 126 tackles. Guthrie had a solid year, going 9-3 and reaching the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Ruben Vega, Sr., Luther

He was impressive last season, finishing with 109 tackles (15 for loss), six sacks and three interceptions. He also played running back and had 875 rushing yards for nine touchdowns along with 146 receiving yards and a score.

