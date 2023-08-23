Who are top OKC area defensive backs to watch in 2023 Oklahoma high school football?

The players on this list can quickly shift the momentum in Oklahoma high school football games.

Meet some of the top defensive backs in the Oklahoma City metro area. From safeties to corners, these guys know how to cover a team’s best offensive stars, create disruptive defense and energize crowds with game-changing takeaways:

Elias Battle, Sr., Norman North

Battle had to wear a cast on his hand for several games, but that didn’t stop him from having a productive junior season. He logged 50 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception as Norman North went 8-3 with a state quarterfinal appearance.

Tae Bulock, Sr., Choctaw

A 6-foot-3 nickelback, Bulock is preparing for his first season at Choctaw after arriving from Class 5A Southeast. He has several college offers, including Sam Houston and Texas State.

Corey Dean, Sr., Moore

Dean carries his skills from the track to the football field. He has picked up attention this summer at camps, landing a Division II offer from Pittsburg State in July.

LaDainian Fields, Sr., Del City

A TCU commit, Fields is likely to make a major impact on both sides of the ball after moving in from Southeast. Last season, he tallied a team-high six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Del City’s LaDainian Fields had a team-high six interceptions last season while playing at Southeast, returning one for a touchdown.

Zyhir Fisher, Jr., Millwood

Millwood quarterback CJ Turnbull and receiver Jaden Nickens mentioned Fisher as a teammate who could surprise people this season. He already made an impact last year with 56 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions on the way to the Class 2A state finals.

MJ Graham, Sr., Westmoore

A dynamic quarterback, Graham can also make big plays on defense. The Houston commit recorded 40 tackles and five interceptions during his junior year at Southeast.

Elijah Green, Sr., Classen SAS

This summer, Green made history as the first Classen SAS football player to commit to a Division I program, choosing Tulsa. Green is a state champion in the 400-meter dash, clocking a time of 48.72 seconds, and that speed boosts his game on the gridiron.

Jordyn Harris, Sr., Heritage Hall

When a quarterback throws a pass in his direction, Harris is focused on catching it, whether he’s playing receiver or defensive back. He had 50 tackles and six interceptions as the Chargers won last year’s Class 3A state title. Primarily a cornerback, he’s also getting some preseason reps at safety.

Trystan Haynes, Jr., Carl Albert

With offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and many other Power Five programs, Haynes makes explosive plays on both sides of the ball. As a sophomore cornerback, he had 70 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions on the way to a Class 5A state title.

Kyus Henry, Sr., Edmond Santa Fe

Covering star receivers in the largest class of Oklahoma high school football, Henry showed his potential during his junior season. He logged 33 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Skyler Mayer, Sr., Southmoore

Mayer brings experience to the SaberCats as a starting safety, and his recruitment is starting to pick up. He has a D-II offer from East Central and attended several Division I camps this summer, including OU and Tulsa.

Dax Noles, Sr., Norman

Noles put up notable numbers as a junior with 142 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. He’s an all-around star for the Tigers, also playing receiver and running back.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Sr., Westmoore

Ranked fifth in The Oklahoman’s Super 30 series featuring the state’s top senior recruits, four-star safety Patterson-McDonald committed to OU this summer. He had a standout junior year with 108 tackles and three interceptions.

Mason Weiher, Sr., Jones

A stellar receiver and defensive back, Weiher has a knack for takeaways. He racked up eight interceptions as Jones reached the Class 2A state semifinals during the past season.

