Top Ohio State football wide receiver target will commit in August

We are coming to the wire for Ohio State football target Jaime Ffrench, the 2025 wide receiver once committed to Alabama.

The retirement of Nick Saban sent waves across the college football landscape, with the Florida being one of those. At one point, it looked like the Buckeyes were trending out of the picture for the nations No. 18 overall prospect and 5th ranked player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

That clearly has changed, as the 6-foot, 1-inch and 185-pound Ffrench will make his choice on August 30th with LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Texas and Ohio State all still being considered.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench is set to announce his commitment on August 30, he tells @ChadSimmons_⏳ "I don’t have a leader." Read: https://t.co/BYRiRTNnCV pic.twitter.com/HUMGwikqts — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 7, 2024

What’s interesting about his recruitment has been the fact that he has leaned towards multiple schools, but now according to On3’s Chad Simmons, “don’t have a leader.”

Ffrench has yet to set up an Ohio State official visit, and until then, it’s hard to see the Buckeyes getting his commitment.

