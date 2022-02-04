What are the top offseason needs for the Atlanta Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons’ current financial problems stem from the previous regime’s attempts at maximizing the team’s championship window.

While it’s hard to blame former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff for going all in, short-sighted roster construction can have long-lasting effects that take years to recover from.

This is the reason for Atlanta’s lack of depth and overall talent. The team has a few studs, including cornerback A.J. Terrell and tight end Kyle Pitts, but there are few positions on the roster that don’t need to be addressed.

Obviously, the Falcons can’t fix all of their problems in one offseason. So, which positions are most in need of an upgrade? According to Pro Football Focus, Atlanta’s top four needs are interior offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line and cornerback.

If you had to point to the team’s biggest issues in 2021, pass protection and a lack of pass-catchers have to be near the top of the list. PFF also highlights the lack of defensive pressure, however, the Falcons have been able to overcome that in the past with an offense that can score points.

Without Alex Mack starting at center, Matt Hennessy was thrust into the lineup along with rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield. Both players struggled immensely last season and it made Atlanta’s offense stale and predictable.

As for cornerback, Terrell is the only player the team can count on who’s under contract going forward. Both starting safeties are set to hit free agency. Lastly, the receiver position is one that must be addressed considering Calvin Ridley’s uncertain future and the team only having two players — Ridley and Frank Darby — under contract for 2022.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has some tough decisions to make in the coming months.

