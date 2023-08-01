Who are the top offensive prospects to watch next season?

Many athletes want to play offense. Scoring touchdowns and making people miss in the open field are highlights waiting to happen.

It’s the more glorious part of the game. A high-powered offense puts fans in the seats and sells tickets.

In Marion County, there are offensive playmakers in spades. Before the season kicks off in three weeks, We’ll highlight five players who could have massive seasons with the ball in their hands.

Each player's stats from last season: Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2022 All-County High School Football team

West Port takes leap during spring ball: Spring Football: Wolf Pack grows in Year Two under head coach Greg Harper

Knights cranking out major talent: High School Football: Vanguard Knights showcase national prospects during spring practice

Dallen Ponder, Senior, Vanguard

Ponder committed to Western Kentucky just before the season started. With his recruiting sewed up, he’ll have his full focus on being the best version of himself on the field.

Ponder is the Knights top returning receiver with 361 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and an all county selection to his name. He doubles as one of the best kick returners in the county.

Chris Henry, Senior, Dunnellon

The Tigers' top receiver from the 2023 season returns with some new accolades. National recruiting services ranked him as a 3 star receiver and he committed to West Virginia.

Henry is a big playmaker that can take the top off of any defense. His speed and hands will have defenses focusing on his every move.

VJ Poole, Senior, Forest

Forest had one of the most explosive offenses last year with Poole under center. The senior signal caller had more total yards of offense than any player last season.

With a year of experience under his belt, and a few more offensive weapons, he could eclipse the stats that made him a first-team all county quarterback. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs separates him from his counterparts.

Mitchell Brown, Senior, North Marion

The Colts are dealing with some turnover. Luckily, they still have one of the best running backs in the county. Brown rushed for 560 yards on 91 carries on a team with one of the best receiving corps.

Roster turnover from graduation and transfers will open an opportunity for Brown to be one of the best rushers in the city. The ball carrier racked up 111 receiving yards and will probably see more action as a receiver this season.

G’nivre Carr, Sophomore, Trinity Catholic

The run game was the biggest key to the Celtics’ success last season. Carr and the massive wall of linemen had a lot to do with it.

His recruitment is exploding with SEC offers from Florida and South Carolina. The 6’4 336 interior lineman may not be the one scoring, but he’ll open holes for runner and protect the quarterback. If Trinity Catholic has a high-powered offense, Carr will be a part of it.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: 5 of the best returning offensive players in Ocala Football