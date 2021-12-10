Top offensive players in the transfer portal that Alabama should add

The NCAA Transfer Portal sounds scary, and for some programs, it is. Players may be unhappy with coaches, a lack of playing time or simply not enjoying the program. Nick Saban has seen players leave Tuscaloosa by way of the portal, but the Crimson Tide have found plenty of success from it.

Whether it be Landon Dickerson, who transferred from Florida State and played two season on the Alabama offensive line; Jameson Williams, the first-year transfer wide receiver from Ohio State or even Henry To’oTo’o, the in-conference transfer linebacker from Tennessee, these are immediate-impact players.

With the 2021 college football season over, and the chaotic coaching carousel is beginning to settle, players from all across the country are entering their names in the portal for various reasons. Here are five offensive players that the Crimson Tide may want to pursue.

Jacob Copeland, WR (Florida)

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The name Jacob Copeland may ring a bell to Crimson Tide fans because he has been one of the biggest targets for the Gators in 2021. However, if that doesn’t jog your memory, you will certainly remember his commitment, where he chose Florida over Alabama and Tennessee and his mom walked away as they were live on ESPN.

He has steadily improved every season, and with limited eligibility remaining, may be a solid veteran SEC player to add seeing the lack of experience on the depth chart following the expected exit of Jameson Williams and potentially John Metchie III.

Victor Oluwatimi, IOL/C (Virginia)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide offensive line has not been the s=most cohesive, at least compared to recent seasons. Alabama will definitely be losing Evan Neal to the NFL Draft, and who knows if anyone else may decide to enter early. Oluwatimi is a strong run blocker with experience that could make a big difference, even if it only is for one season.

Deion Smith, WR (LSU)

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Deion Smith is one of the many players fleeing from Baton Rouge after the whole coaching change debacle. Smith is currently a true freshman, where he’s totaled 11 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

He originally held an offer from the Crimson Tide, but committed to LSU. Last time a wide receiver in Tuscaloosa had the name D. Smith and wore No. 6, he walked into the NFL with a couple of national championships and a whole bunch of hardware, including a Heisman Trophy.

Zach Evans, RB (TCU)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama will have to say goodbye to Brian Robinson jr. at the end of the 2021 season. While there are numerous solid options to fill his spot next year like Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams, two are currently injured and the coaching staff seems to have reservations with Sanders.

In two seasons at TCU, Evans has carried the ball 146 times for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Evans wants the backfield to be a one-man show starring himself, Alabama will definitely not be the place for him. However, his talents, paired with the aforementioned backs, could make for a heavy run game by committee.

Theo Wease, WR (Oklahoma

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma led to a flood of players seeking new programs. One of which, who may fly under the radar is wide receiver Theo Wease. The 2019 Oklahoma commit missed the entire 2021 season due to a preseason foot injury.

In 2020, Wease had 37 receptions for 530 yards and four touchdowns. He was a key member of the 2020 offense with Spencer Rattler that won the BIG 12 Championship.

