The top offensive players in Tampa Bay’s loss to Philadelphia, per PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 after a 25-11 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn’t mean all is doom and gloom in Tampa Bay.
There were still some positives to be taken from the game, including the team’s touchdown drive in the fourth quarter off a catch from Mike Evans and the exterior offensive line play. Pro Football Focus evaluated every offensive player that took meaningful snaps on Monday, and it came away impressed with a few Bucs players despite the loss at home.
Here are the top 10 offensive players from Tampa Bay’s Monday Night Football outing against Philadelphia, as graded by PFF:
OT Tristan Wirfs
Overall grade: 81.8
WR Chris Godwin
Overall grade: 79.1
WR Mike Evans
Overall grade: 78.9
OT Luke Goedeke
Overall grade: 62.7
QB Baker Mayfield
Overall grade: 60.2
OG Aaron Stinnie
Overall grade: 60.0
WR/KR Deven Thompkins
Overall grade: 56.6
WR Rakim Jarrett
Overall grade: 55.7
TE David Wells
Overall grade: 53.0
WR Trey Palmer
Overall grade: 52.9