The top offensive players in Tampa Bay’s loss to Philadelphia, per PFF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 after a 25-11 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn’t mean all is doom and gloom in Tampa Bay.

There were still some positives to be taken from the game, including the team’s touchdown drive in the fourth quarter off a catch from Mike Evans and the exterior offensive line play. Pro Football Focus evaluated every offensive player that took meaningful snaps on Monday, and it came away impressed with a few Bucs players despite the loss at home.

Here are the top 10 offensive players from Tampa Bay’s Monday Night Football outing against Philadelphia, as graded by PFF:

OT Tristan Wirfs

Overall grade: 81.8

WR Chris Godwin

Overall grade: 79.1

WR Mike Evans

Overall grade: 78.9

OT Luke Goedeke

Overall grade: 62.7

QB Baker Mayfield

Overall grade: 60.2

OG Aaron Stinnie

Overall grade: 60.0

Overall grade: 56.6

WR Rakim Jarrett

Overall grade: 55.7

TE David Wells

Overall grade: 53.0

WR Trey Palmer

Overall grade: 52.9

