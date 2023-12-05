The top offensive players in Tampa Bay’s win over Carolina, per PFF

It wasn’t the weather for a dominant offensive game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Even still, one man made sure the fans got what they wanted.

It shouldn’t be a spoiler. Pro Football Focus graded every Bucs offensive player that took snaps when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Carolina Panthers, and wide receiver Mike Evans received their highest grade of all of them for his staggering 162 yard, one-touchdown performance against Carolina. He was certainly the star of the show, accounting for well over 50% of the team’s offense in its 21-18 win.

Check out Evans and the rest of PFF’s 10 highest-graded players on offense for the Bucs below:

WR Mike Evans

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 90.2

LT Tristan Wirfs

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 75.0

WR Trey Palmer

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 66.8

WR Deven Thompkins

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 66.3

T Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 60.0

RT Luke Goedeke

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 58.8

WR Ryan Miller

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 55.8

WR David Moore

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 55.7

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 54.4

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 54.2

