The top offensive players in Tampa Bay’s win over Carolina, per PFF
It wasn’t the weather for a dominant offensive game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Even still, one man made sure the fans got what they wanted.
It shouldn’t be a spoiler. Pro Football Focus graded every Bucs offensive player that took snaps when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Carolina Panthers, and wide receiver Mike Evans received their highest grade of all of them for his staggering 162 yard, one-touchdown performance against Carolina. He was certainly the star of the show, accounting for well over 50% of the team’s offense in its 21-18 win.
Check out Evans and the rest of PFF’s 10 highest-graded players on offense for the Bucs below:
WR Mike Evans
Overall grade: 90.2
LT Tristan Wirfs
Overall grade: 75.0
WR Trey Palmer
Overall grade: 66.8
WR Deven Thompkins
Overall grade: 66.3
T Justin Skule
Overall grade: 60.0
RT Luke Goedeke
Overall grade: 58.8
WR Ryan Miller
Overall grade: 55.8
WR David Moore
Overall grade: 55.7
QB Baker Mayfield
Overall grade: 54.4
TE Payne Durham
Overall grade: 54.2