Top offensive line prospect Penei Sewell turns his passion into rage on the football field

Yahoo Sports’ Lead Draft Analyst Eric Edholm goes 1-on-1 with Oregon Left Tackle Penei Sewell thanks to USAA. The highest rated offensive lineman entering the 2021 NFL Draft describes his childhood in American Samoa, his decision to opt out of the 2020 NCAA season, and where he thinks he may go in the Draft. In advance of the NFL Draft, Penei Sewell partnered with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to offer fans an inside look at how his military-inspired-upbringing and his family’s history of military service have prepared him for success in life, on and off the football field. Click here to learn more about Sewell’s military background.