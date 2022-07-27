Top observations from the first day of Detroit Lions training camp

The 2022 edition of Detroit Lions training camp kicked off Wednesday morning at the team’s headquarters in Allen Park. Lions head coach Dan Campbell welcomed the media back with an introductory press conference and then it was practice time.

The players were only in helmets and shells, so there was no full contact. The NFLPA rules dictate just 90 minutes of practice as well. It made for a quick session on an overcast and largely still morning.

Here are some of the things I saw, heard and gleaned from the first day of Lions training camp.

The DBs

It was great to see Jeff Okudah leading the secondary in the first practice. And make no mistake about it — Okudah is the leader of the DB pack.

Now officially active and completely free from restrictions relating to his Achilles surgery last season, Okudah aligned as one of the first-team outside CBs and played like the best player on the defense. He consistently locked down his mark, notably frustrating WR Quintez Cephus during a series of matchups.

“First time competing in about 11 months,” Okudah said after practice. “So, just getting out here was a really, really big accolade for me personally.”

The position change between Will Harris and Ifeatu Melifonwu was widely anticipated and had been going on unofficially dating back to minicamp. It’s nice to see the Lions acknowledge that Harris is now exclusively a cornerback and Melifonwu is working at safety.

Harris was primarily observed as the second-team outside CB behind Okudah in reps. Melifonwu had some first-team looks but mostly ran with the 2s, paired with Brady Breeze. Third-round rookie Kerby Joseph also fit into that mix. Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott took most of the first-team reps together.

Hard Knocks

Hard Knocks crew at Detroit Lions training camp. Photo by Jeff Risdon

The Hard Knocks crew was out en masse. They’re easy to spot in their light blue shirts.

It’s important to note the players are used to seeing camera crews filming everything. All NFL teams have had multiple camera crews recording every rep of every practice for years. But Hard Knocks does kick it up a notch.

Story continues

Check this shot of a standard post-practice video interview with FOX2 and Aidan Hutchinson and all the blue shirts filming the filming.

Behind the scenes of the behind the scenes that is Hard Knocks pic.twitter.com/biiLuq42Cm — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) July 27, 2022

Tight end T.J. Hockenson joked about having the extra boom mics picking up his grunting, but added he didn’t really mind the expanded access it gives to fans at home.

The Quintez Cephus roller coaster

Quintez Cephus is battling for his spot in the receiving corps. The third-year wideout had a very eventful first day of camp.

In positional drills, Cephus was quite visibly the slowest receiver. The wideouts ran a drill where they were stacked with one player a full step ahead of another. At the whistle, the player in the back had to catch the player in front.

In the two reps I watched, Cephus got blown off the line as the “chaser” by Kalif Raymond. No shame in that, Raymond is a blazer. But the rep where Cephus was in front really showed his lack of explosiveness and speed off the line.

DJ Chark, like Raymond a notably fast guy, caught Cephus in one step and then passed him easily before the duo got 10 yards up the field. Chark looked great athletically and he’s also visibly quite a bit taller and longer than Cephus.

Then came a 7-on-7 passing drill and Cephus made the play of the day. It was a fantastic display of strength and concentration, captured on film by the Lions camera crew:

Cephus made a similar grab on the final day of minicamp in June. He’s just got a knack for making the difficult catch.

Then came the next two reps he was involved with in the same drill. Okudah completely locked him down on the first rep. On the next one, a poorly thrown ball a little behind Cephus got broken up with very little reaction from No. 87 to try and secure a catch or stop a potential INT.

Cephus brought the sizzle on Wednesday, but he needs more of the steak plays to secure his roster spot.

Linebackers

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

One of the broadest camp battles is at linebacker, where position coach Kelvin Sheppard has declared all spots open for the taking.

Without contact and much of the action reserved on the first day, nothing is settled. But it’s interesting to note the rep order to start.

Alex Anzalone and Chris Board were the primary first-team duo, though Derrick Barnes did get some action with Anzalone too. Board is quite clearly the fastest of the group.

Barnes also worked on the second unit, which started with Shaun Dion Hamilton next to him but also featured Jarrad Davis and one series of Josh Woods. The third unit was mostly a combination of two of Woods, Anthony Pittman, and rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston. Note that I didn’t personally witness Houston’s reps but was reliably informed he got a few with the off-ball LBs.

The Lions did have one full series where they used a 3-LB set, which is more plays than they rolled three in the entire minicamp. Pittman was the third backer and played a rush LB role, a new wrinkle for the Wayne State product we haven’t seen in his first three years in Detroit.

Sheppard was quick to scold a couple of his LBs for not using their hands to get off blocks in reps. It’s a definite point of emphasis. Based on last season’s miserable performance, it’s a welcomed point.

Funky headgear

In an effort to curb concussions and head injuries, the NFL is trying out something called a “Guardian Cap”. It’s a soft shell that slides over the standard helmet. You can see it on the helmets of the offensive linemen pictured here.

About half the players rocked the Guardian Cap in the first practice.

Quick hits

–Punter Jack Fox continued his theme from minicamp of having an uncomfortable amount of poor kicks interspersed with boots that remind you he’s a Pro Bowler. It’s something to watch as camp progresses. He struggled to get the ball to the return men a lot more than expected during a drill where there was no defense present.

–There isn’t much to evaluate in the trenches without pads, but undrafted rookie DT Demetrius Taylor showed some serious change-of-direction and acceleration skills for a 6-foot-1, 295-pound fire hydrant of a man on a screen pass. He had a solid minicamp and OTA season and appears to be one of two UDFAs who have a realistic shot at making the initial 53-man roster, with WR/KR Kalil Pimpleton the other.

–There were no interceptions thrown, which is a positive for the QBs but not a great start for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s edict for his unit to create more takeaways.

–Undrafted rookie CB Cedric Boswell earned a hearty high-five from DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant after a rep where he made a very savvy play to break up a pass intended for fellow UDFA Corey Sutton. Boswell, from Miami OH, has some wheels and does not back down physically.

–There is never a dull moment around Jamaal Williams. Leading the group of players who hit the ice tubs (pictured) after practice, Williams was alternately singing, joking and good-naturedly pestering all the players who joined him.

