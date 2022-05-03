Top Notre Dame target Dante Moore to make announcement

Depending on how much you pay attention to college football recruiting you may or may not be familiar with the name Hayes Fawcett. Hayesfawcett3 on Twitter, is the person behind the graphics you see almost exclusively when it comes to football recruits announcing college choices or naming their finalists and top-five, eight or ten lists.

If you follow the recruiting game at all then you’re certainly aware of the name Dante Moore. If you’re not, a quick refresher for you is that he’s a five-star quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. Moore is the top target of Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman this cycle, as well as a marquee target for others.

Fawcett put on his Instagram account that Moore will be making an announcement Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET but gave no word what that announcement will be.

Be on the lookout for the latest on Dante Moore’s recruitment around 7:00 Eastern time.

I’m guessing it’s most likely a top list of schools he’s considering. Time will tell…#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/itZ2JON8yt — Fighting Irish Football Fans (@IrishWeiss1842) May 3, 2022

What we know is that Moore is fresh off a visit to Oregon and that his father was certainly impressed with the visit. We also know that Moore recently deleted every recruiting photo from his Instagram account besides a picture each of him in an LSU uniform and in a Notre Dame uniform.

What does it all mean?

I’ll go ahead and guess that he has a list of finalists or an incredibly narrowed down list and that both Notre Dame and LSU are on it, as well as perhaps Oregon.

We’ll know more in just a few hours…

