Top Notre Dame recruiting target visiting SEC powerhouse this weekend

The young man hasn’t made a commitment to any college yet and doesn’t appear about to do so but that hasn’t stopped Notre Dame fans from envisioning what could come if five-star quarterback Dante Moore ends up wearing blue and gold. Already a stellar recruiting class, a commitment from the King High School (Detroit) star would be huge in its own but would also likely boost the offensive side of the class for Notre Dame by drawing in more interested star talent.

Moore doesn’t appear near announcing a commitment very soon however and will be visiting the University of Florida this weekend. The Gators join the list of recent visits from Moore that includes Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, and LSU in recent weeks.

Moore isn’t alone in being courted heavily by both Florida and Notre Dame as five-star defensive lineman Keon Keely, a current Fighting Irish commitment, recently visited the Gainesville campus.

Hopefully Moore has fun but not too good of a time down south this weekend.

