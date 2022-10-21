Top Notre Dame recruit to visit Pac 12 powerhouse

Raise your hand if you’ve heard this before.

Notre Dame has a five-star recruit committed to the program!

…and that five-star recruit is taking another visit elsewhere.

That’s simply the way college football recruiting works these days but it happens again this weekend as Notre Dame’s top-ranked pledge in the 2023 recruiting class is going on the road this weekend.

Peyton Bowen, fresh off an epic night that featured a flat-out ridiculous punt return for a touchdown on national TV, will head to Oregon as the Ducks host UCLA in a top-ten showdown Saturday.

Bowen has been a Notre Dame commitment since New Year’s Day but has remained linked to both Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Oregon isn’t even listed as a possible school according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, but anytime a commitment takes a visit elsewhere, official or not, you can’t help but wonder how strong that commitment is.

Stay tuned as Notre Dame has its work clearly cut out in order to keep their top commitment in the 2023 class.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire