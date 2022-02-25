Top Notre Dame quarterback target to make big-time SEC visits

Notre Dame is certainly in hot pursuit of five-star high school quarterback Dante Moore, but as you’d probably expect the Irish are anything but alone. As Moore remains a priority and will shape offensive recruiting in 2023 for Notre Dame regardless of his ultimate decision, he’s taking visits to other big-time programs as well.

According to On3, Moore is set to visit Florida next month along with Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and UCF.

Moore is nearing 40 offers nationally as he’s one of the top prospects in the entire 2023 recruiting class, not just top quarterbacks. If he eventually does choose Notre Dame, Moore would be the biggest quarterback recruit Notre Dame will have successfully recruited since Gunner Kiel a decade ago.

