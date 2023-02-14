Top Notre Dame offensive coordinator target Andy Ludwig will remain at Utah

The Notre Dame offensive coordinator search will continue after news that Utah’s Andy Ludwig has been ruled out due to a buyout. This news was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and it comes after a very much publicized visit to South Bend by Ludwig this weekend.

Head coach Marcus Freeman will need to find another play caller who fits what Notre Dame is looking for after it looked like Ludwig was prepared to make the lateral move. That obviously is not the case as a $2.8 million dollar buyout stood in the way from the Irish finding their next offensive coordinator.

Sources: Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is staying at Utah. His buyout proved an obstacle in discussions with Notre Dame. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 14, 2023

The board isn’t clean and the Irish won’t have to start from square one, but on the peripheral, the inability to be able to buyout Ludwig is a very bad look.

