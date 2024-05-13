'Top-notch stuff' or 'we need a fairy godmother'?

[BBC]

We asked you for your views on Saturday's match between Everton and Sheffield United.

Here are some of your answers:

Everton fans

Jason: Our form of late has been top-of-the-league stuff. Five home wins, two away draws and one loss is top-notch stuff in the circumstances and a big improvement on last year. I think the point deductions really hurt us and sucked us into a relegation fight we didn't belong in.

Mark: A better end to the season than the lpst few. It's great to be safe with a few games to go. If not for the eight points deduction, we would be in comfortable mid-table obscurity. The ongoing financial situation is a worry and it's hard to see better things for next season. We need a fairy godmother!

Nubi: I thought that our performance was both good in parts, but also disjointed. I was pleased that we didn't go for lumping the ball up the field, and many chances came from balls laid into the penalty area on the ground. And Dom [Calvert-Lewin] operating both centrally and down the channels was a joy to watch. Thank you guys for your hard work this season.

Neil: To say teams who are safe are on the beach, I thought we did OK. Strong performance but again overshadowed by off-field uncertainties.

Paul: Overall pleased to sign off at home with a win, albeit a quite unmemorable one against poor opponents. Forty points (+8) is an improvement on last season. Sean Dyche has done an amazing job under the circumstances.