Top nicknames, top 101 players, players with a lot at stake and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

We are in another weekend of the NFL offseason and it is time to take a look around the NFC West like we do most weeks to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

We check in now with the San Francisco 49ers. Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Former 49ers WR Jordan Matthews trying comeback as TE

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Matthews spent time the last two seasons with the 49ers. He remains unsigned but could return as a tight end. He has added weight and has been working with star 49ers tight end George Kittle, attempting to get a job in the league at tight end instead of receiver.

4 former 49ers on top nickname list

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdown Wire recently gave us the 101 best nicknames in NFL history. Four former Cardinals made the list and three received honorable mention. Four former 49ers players also made the list, including QB Joe Montana and others.

4 49ers players in Top 101

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdown Wire also ranked the top 101 players in the NFL. Four 49ers players made the cut.

49ers with most at stake in 2021

Training camp is right around the corner for the 49ers and the rest of the NFL. Which 49ers players have the most at stake this coming season? Kyle Madson and Chris Biderman talked about it on their most recent podcast show.

