Top NFL rookie QBs get advice from the GOAT

The top four quarterbacks from the 2023 NFL draft had a golden opportunity this week. Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis attended the Fanatics lunch with the found of Fanatics Michael Rubin, rapper Travis Scott and NFL legend Tom Brady.

If you are a young quarterback in the NFL, there’s no better source of information and inspiration than Brady. Brady spoke to the guys about the importance of hard work and brought a ton of reality to these four quarterbacks.

Brady told Levis that in the end being taken in the second round doesn’t mean anything, then turned to Young and said in the end being taken No. 1 overall really doesn’t mean anything either. These are things these young guys need to hear, especially coming from the greatest NFL quarterback of all time and a player taken No. 199 overall.

Video of ⁦@TomBrady⁩ speaking with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis at yesterday’s ⁦@Fanatics⁩ lunch with ⁦@michaelrubin⁩ and ⁦@trvisXX⁩ … Awesome message from Brady to the four rookie QBs. ⁦@gmfb⁩ pic.twitter.com/rVQCLU1dMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 19, 2023



