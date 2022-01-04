Top NFL quarterbacks of Week 17
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Cream of the crop in Week 17
Kevin Necessary/The Enquirer
Joe Burrow, he’s grrrreat! Who else joined him as the top QBs from the all NFL games? Let’s take a look…
10. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Pressed into service due to the injury suffered by Jimmy Garoppolo last week, rookie Trey Lance was solid, going 16-of-23 for 249 and 2 TDs. He also rushed for 31 yards.
9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Just a solid effort— nothing incredible, but it got the job done in an NFC East contest. Jalen Hurts completed 17 passes for 214 yards and rushed seven times for 44 yards.
8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Mahomes went 26-of-35 for 259 and 2 TDS in a losing effort against the Bengals.
7. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mac Jones found the win column in Week 17—albeit against the Jacksonville Jaguars—with a 22-of-30 passing performance that picked up 227 yards and 3 TDs.
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The second-year star from Oregon is the all-time single-season TD leader for a Chargers QB. Justin Herbert has 35 now, surpassing Philip Rivers. Herbert went 22-of-31 for 237 and 2 TDs.
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers upped his season total to 35 TD passes — against 4 picks — by throwing 2 more in a rout of the Minnesota Vikings.
4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Brady was 34-of-50 for 410 and 3 TD passes … the biggest of which happened as he led a 93-yard drive to win game.
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
USAT
Kyler Murray threw for 263 yards as he ran his personal mark to 8-0 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He also rushed for 44, many coming on key runs late in Arizona’s victory.
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
If this was the Seattle swan song for Russell Wilson, it was a huge game. He completed 19 passes for 221 yards and 4 TD passes, three of those to DK Metcalf. Wilson also rushed for 21 yards.
1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
Just how great was Burrow? The Bengals QB was a near-perfect 30-of-39 for 446 yards and 4 TDs—and one huge AFC win!
1
1