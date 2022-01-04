Top NFL quarterbacks of Week 17

Cream of the crop in Week 17

Kevin Necessary/The Enquirer

Joe Burrow, he’s grrrreat! Who else joined him as the top QBs from the all NFL games? Let’s take a look…

10. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Pressed into service due to the injury suffered by Jimmy Garoppolo last week, rookie Trey Lance was solid, going 16-of-23 for 249 and 2 TDs. He also rushed for 31 yards.

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Just a solid effort— nothing incredible, but it got the job done in an NFC East contest. Jalen Hurts completed 17 passes for 214 yards and rushed seven times for 44 yards.

8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes went 26-of-35 for 259 and 2 TDS in a losing effort against the Bengals.

7. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones found the win column in Week 17—albeit against the Jacksonville Jaguars—with a 22-of-30 passing performance that picked up 227 yards and 3 TDs.

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year star from Oregon is the all-time single-season TD leader for a Chargers QB. Justin Herbert has 35 now, surpassing Philip Rivers. Herbert went 22-of-31 for 237 and 2 TDs.

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers upped his season total to 35 TD passes — against 4 picks — by throwing 2 more in a rout of the Minnesota Vikings.

4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brady was 34-of-50 for 410 and 3 TD passes … the biggest of which happened as he led a 93-yard drive to win game.

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

USAT

Kyler Murray threw for 263 yards as he ran his personal mark to 8-0 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He also rushed for 44, many coming on key runs late in Arizona’s victory.

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If this was the Seattle swan song for Russell Wilson, it was a huge game. He completed 19 passes for 221 yards and 4 TD passes, three of those to DK Metcalf. Wilson also rushed for 21 yards.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Just how great was Burrow? The Bengals QB was a near-perfect 30-of-39 for 446 yards and 4 TDs—and one huge AFC win!

