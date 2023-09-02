Top NFL prospects for Ravens to watch during Week 1 of college football season

With the college football season set to get underway, the Ravens and 31 other teams will spend their last free Saturday of the year scouting potential 2024 NFL draft picks.

The team has seven picks in next April’s drafft after Baltimore sent their 2024 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick that was used to select USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees.

With some big-named stars looking to show out in front of NFL scouts, we’re previewing some of the top prospects for the Ravens to watch during Week 1.

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

In 2022, Odunze caught 75 passes for 1,145 yards and 7 TDs.

A big, speedy downfield receiver with excellent body control, Odunze is one of the top-rated pass catchers in America.

Bralen Trice, Edge Rusher, Washington

Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Clemson, CB, Nate Wiggins

Wiggins has first-round potential, and at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he recorded ten forced incompletions and one interception last season but also dropped three interceptions.

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

A pure wide receiver, with elite hands, Nabers has a 61.9% contested catch percentage.

Week 1 Player to Watch: #LSU WR Malik Nabers vs. Florida State Finished last season red hot and will be challenged right away. Some scouts believe that he could challenge for the WR2 spot. pic.twitter.com/OwX9O2wZgj — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) August 29, 2023

Johnny Wilson, WR, FSU

Wilson is 6-foot-6 and 237 pounds, with the athletic ability to give the best cornerback trouble on the outside.

In 2022, Wilson had 43 catches for 897 yards (20.9 YPC) and 5 TDs.

Keon Coleman, WR, FSU

Coleman, transferred to Michigan State, and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

Trey Benson, RB, FSU

Harold Perkins., LB, LSU

Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College

A Top 100 prospects coming off injury, Mahogany has started 22 games before missing all of last season because of an ACL injury.

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

The 2024 NFL Draft class is loaded with nickel corners, and Sainristril is among the best after switching positions from wide receiver.

Senior Bowl favorite CB @MikeSainristil going thru pregame with Margaritaville 🎶 playing in background. Classy move by Michigan event staff honoring Jimmy Buffett. 🦜 pic.twitter.com/mNQyKpnU1q — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 2, 2023

Sainristril logged 58 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, two sacks, one INT, and seven PBUs playing in the slot.

Zach Frazier, OL, West Virginia

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Robinson owns the best name, and some of the best pass rush moves in all of college football.

Built simiarly to Micah Parsons, Robinson generated 40 pressures in 2022 as a rotational edge rusher.

Penn State EDGE/OLB Chop Robinson (6-3, 250). Ball get off and effort are two traits that repeatedly stand out when watching his tape. He had an FBS-best 12.1% pass rush win rate last year. pic.twitter.com/a72bNAVCsQ — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 1, 2023

Kalen King, CB, Penn State

King has the athleticism and competitive energy that NFL teams covet at the position.

Antwane Wells Jr., WR, South Carolina

Wells Jr. missed time with an injury during fall camp but the 6-foot, 210 pound wideout nicknamed “Juice,” made an immediate impact last season and was selected First-Team All-SEC by coaches after transferring from James Madison, where he was an FCS All-American. His 68 catches and 928 receiving yards make him a player to watch.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

One of the country’s top defensive backs, the Florida native was a Walter Camp All-American last year after logging four interceptions and two pick-sixes in one game, while setting a Rockets season record with 20 pass breakups in 2022.

A big, physical cornerback at 6-0, 200, Mitchell also ran in the 40 in the 4.3s twice for NFL scouts this spring.

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Newton plays with violent hands, and a relentless motor for a defensive tackle.

Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Fashanu was given a first-round grade ahead of April’s NFL draft, but he decided to stay at PSU for the 2023 season.

Looking ahead, Fashanu is the top offensive tackle in what looks like a potentially very good offensive line draft.

Maason Smith, DT, LSU

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Smith logged 19 tackles and four sacks in 7 games as a freshman.

He’ll return to the field after suffering a knee injury and he’s one of the most dominant athletes in college football.

Update:

Smith will miss the opener against FSU due to an NCAA suspension.

