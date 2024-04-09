Top NFL prospect charged with DWI after early morning crash in Texas, affidavit says

Editor’s Note: The above video shows T’Vondre Sweat leaving Travis County jail on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns football player and projected 2024 NFL draft pick T’Vondre Sweat was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after an early Sunday morning crash in north Austin, according to court records.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN states Sweat, 22, was driving a 2023 orange Ford Bronco around 4 a.m. Sunday when another car crashed into the back of the Bronco on Interstate 35 near Howard and Parmer Lane. Police said the call for the crash came in at 4:41 a.m.

T’Vondre Sweat arrested by APD, faces DWI charge

The crash caused the Bronco to lose control and land on its side on the I-35 service road. The collision didn’t cause serious injuries, court documents state.

Sweat told authorities he drank “2 or 3 shots of tequila prior to driving and the crash,” the affidavit states. He had the key to the vehicle in his pocket, police said.

Sweat was arrested by the Austin Police Department and booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor. Sweat posted a $3,000 bond and was released from custody shortly after he was booked.

Sweat walked out of the Travis County Jail with a mask and towel covering his head after posting bail Sunday. He walked out with his attorney, who declined to comment.

The Huntsville, Texas native spent five seasons at Texas and earned top college football honors for his performance during the 2023 season. Sweat was named the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year and he won the 2023 Outland Trophy for best interior lineman in college football last season.

Experts consider Sweat to be a top-three round draft pick for the upcoming NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

Dalton Huey contributed to this story.

