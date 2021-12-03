Top NFL Draft prospects for Eagles to watch during conference championship weekend

The Eagles are preparing to head back up the New Jersey Turnpike to face an AFC foe in the New York Jets on Sunday.

Even as Philadelphia gets engulfed in Week 13 of the NFL season, the eyes of team scouts and general manager, Howie Roseman, will be on College football’s conference championship weekend.

The weekend is all about determining which four teams make the College Football Playoff while providing an opportunity for teams to scout the draft’s top prospect.

With Philadelphia having 3 first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft, Friday night and Saturday will provide the opportunity for Roseman to scout America’s top talent before the Senior Bowl.

Here are the players to watch starting with Friday night’s Pac 12 Championship game.

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah (Friday, 7 p.m. CT, ABC)

Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) is rushed by Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) in the fourth quarterer at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

1. EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, left, bears down on Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura during the first half.

Eug 111321 Uombb 26

An explosive pass rusher and athletic specimen that rivals Micah Parson’s in space, Thibodeaux will look to reclaim the No. 1 spot from Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

2. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) intercepts a pass by Stanford quarterback Jack West (10) at the goal line and returns it for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker has the size, length, and athleticism teams covet in the first round.

Lloyd covers plenty of ground vs. the run but can be elite against the pass as well.

3. S Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Oregon’s Verone McKinley III, right, pulls down an interception against Washington State during the first quarter.

Eug 111321 Uombb 05

Story continues

A dynamic playmaker who can track the football in the air and displays natural instincts in coverage, McKinley III is rising up draft boards.

4. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

A hybrid cornerback, who can play outside or in the slot, Wright plays with excellent footwork and technique.

1

1