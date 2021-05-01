Top needs and top prospects for Raiders on Day 3

Four down, four to go. At least right now, anyway. The Raiders had four picks in the first three rounds of the draft. And they have four left in the final four rounds.

Currently, they don’t have a pick in the fourth round — they traded that to the 49ers to jump up to get Trevon Moehrig in the second round — which means, unless they trade back into the fourth round, they will sit through 58 picks before they’re on the clock again at 163. Then they have another 5th round pick at 167, a 6th round pick at 200, and a 7th round pick at 230 which they landed in that same deal with the 49ers.

With four picks to make, let’s look at the Raiders’ top four need positions along with the top four draft prospects out there at those positions.

1. Nickel Cornerback

1. Shakur Brown, Michigan St

2. Tre Brown, Oklahoma

3. Shaun Wade, Ohio State

4. Kary Vincent Jr, LSU

2. Nose tackle

1. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

2. Tyler Shelvin, LSU

3. Bobby Brown III

4. Khyiris Tonga, BYU

3. Wide receiver

1. Seth Williams, Auburn

2. Trevon Grimes, Florida

3. Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

4. Mike Strachan, Charleston

4. Guard

1. Trey Smith, Tennessee

2. Deonte Brown, Alabama

3. David Moore, Grambling State

4. Robert Jones, Middle Tennessee State

