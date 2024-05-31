Top Nebraska target to visit on June 14

A top target in Nebraska’s class of 2025 has set his official visit. Linebacker Christian Jones will visit the Lincoln campus on June 14, according to a report from Nebraska Rivals.

Jones is a 4-star linebacker from Omaha and is currently ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Nebraska for 2025.

Last season, he played for Omaha Westside and had 41 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three sacks, and one interception.

The in-state prospect will also visit USC the weekend of June 7-9 and then Oklahoma later that month. Jones will be one of the many visitors on campus in June.

The Huskers are expected to host over a dozen recruits on campus during June in an effort to bolster the class of 2025.

Omaha (Neb.) Westside LB Christian Jones (@CJones428) has set three OVs for June. Per Jones, this is not a list of the top three schools or the final three. These are just the first three OVs that he has scheduled. pic.twitter.com/85jrMiLHFI — Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) May 28, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire