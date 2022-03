Top NCAA basketball images from wild night of Sweet 16 games

Saint Peter’s Cinderella Story highlighted a high-flying and intense night for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, becoming the first No. 15 seed ever to reach the Elite 8.

Kansas held on against a surging Providence team to remain the tourney’s only No. 1 seed, while North Carolina survived a classic nail-biter to top No. 4 seed UCLA.

And to close out Friday’s Sweet 16 rush, Miami held off Iowa State.

As we await more March Madness tomorrow, let’s take a look around the regional semifinals and check out the best of the best images captured from the hardwood.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2). Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5). Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) reacts in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15). Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson (14) shoots against the UCLA Bruins. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) shoots from underneath North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) and forward Armando Bacot (5). Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3). Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins and the North Carolina Tar Heels mascot perform in the first half. Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard R.J. Davis (4) and forward Brady Manek (45) and guard Caleb Love (2) celebrate in the second half against the UCLA Bruins. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

