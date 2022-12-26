Top NBA/WNBA moments of 2022: Ja Morant’s playoff poster
Take a look back at the Memphis Grizzlies guard’s sensational slam in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which turned the tide in the game and the series.
Warriors Twitter had quite the reaction to referees missing Ja Morant's apparent double dribble and three-step travel on the same play.
Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State. “When we’re locked in and we’re playing for each other we’re a damn good team,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said.
Suns guards Devin Booker (left groin strain), Landry Shamet (right Achilles soreness) and Cameron Payne (right foot strain) out Tuesday at Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.
Ahead of his first appearance in a Christmas Day game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant unveiled his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1.
The Boston forward had plenty to say on some of the harder-to-guard players in the league right now.
Carlos Correa reportedly is not interested in restructuring his contract agreement with the Mets after the team reportedly found a concern with his medical history.
Dillon Brooks wanted Klay Thompson, and he got more than he could handle Sunday night.
What happened between Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo during their scuffle at the end of Celtics-Bucks? Here's what Brown said after Boston's huge win.
Steph Curry was enjoying himself to the fullest in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
NBA officials made a massive blunder in the third quarter of the Warriors-Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup.
The Warriors were called for six technical fouls Sunday against the Grizzlies, and that ultimately led to Jordan Poole's ejection in the fourth quarter.
A Moses Moody layup inspired quite the celebration from his teammates Jordan Poole and Steph Curry during the Warriors-Grizzlies game on Christmas Day.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Draymond Green made it clear he appreciates the high-intensity atmosphere of the Warriors' non-rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies.