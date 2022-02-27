Top NBA Plays: Sunday Feb. 27th









Point Guard

Most of my write-ups are going to be based around the Houston Rockets tonight. I simply don’t see how the oddsmakers have Los Angeles favored by - 6.5. Porter will be sidelined tonight giving us a chance to see Schroder run the point. Gordon should be heavily involved at the point guard position as well. Other than significant matchup issues for the Clippers which I discuss in my Wood write-up, I simply believe the Rockets are better on paper. They are also home. I don’t see many advantages for the Clippers which has me wondering why they are - 6.5 point favorites. The Houston Rockets will have very low roster percentages while carrying massive DFS upsides. I will discuss the advantages for Gordon, Tate, and Wood. Needless to say, I like the Rockets to win at home against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.

Shooting Guard

Man, do I love this kid's game. He’s lengthy, smart, and versatile. He’s capable of shooting the long ball and always makes the right pass on a drive. Cunningham has faced the Charlotte Hornets twice so far this season. He has averaged just 14 points shooting 44% from the field over 24 minutes in each of his first two matchups with Charlotte. You could say that Charlotte has the personnel to sufficiently shut down Cunningham, or you can consider Cunningham an elite player who will build on his last two performances. I expect him to adjust on his most recent outings against Charlotte and perform well in a win tonight carrying Detroit to a win at + 375 on Pontsbet.com Detroit

Small Forward

The Houston Rockets are my most confident selection tonight as they face the Los Angeles Clippers. Kevin Porter is out tonight leaving the point guard duties to Dennis Schroder. Schroder has a tough matchup against Reggie Jackson leaving Eric Gordon in a beneficial position. Gordon is never afraid to shoot and with Porter hitting the bench there will be many opportunities for him to do so. Invest in either Dennis Schroder or Eric Gordon as I believe one of these two ball-handlers will go off tonight in a win for the Houston Rockets.

Power Forward

Jae Sean Tate - Houston Rockets (vs. Los Angeles Clippers)

Tate is another reason that I am confident in the Rockets tonight. He’s sitting at $5,800 on Draftkings and likely has the highest ceiling of anyone in his salary range. His recent game logs are fine. 28 minutes in each of his last three with 35 DK FP totals in two of those three. Considering the variety of stats Tate is capable of accumulating, even with a poor outing I expect him to reach 27 DK FP. If Houston plays like I believe they will tonight, Houston’s starting five are all viable options. Houston +220. Lock it in.

Center

The Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac is going to have a tough matchup tonight against a quicker/lengthier Christian Wood. Wood and Zubac are completely different types of centers. Wood has the range and driving abilities needed to give Zubac a problem tonight. The Clippers are allowing the third-most rebounds to all opponents at 46.5 per game. Los Angeles also leads the league allowing 12.1 offensive rebounds per game. Wood leads the Rockets with 551 offensive rebounds this season. The Clippers roster is filled with solid defenders, the problem is none of them have the height needed to Wood. The Rockets are + 6.5 point underdogs with a 229 O/ U. Don’t count out Houston tonight. The ML at +220 is very my top play of the night.

