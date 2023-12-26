Top NBA performances on Christmas
Some NBA stars delivered some precious gifts for their fans on Christmas Day. Here are the top performers from this year’s Christmas games.
Top NBA performances on Christmas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Some NBA stars delivered some precious gifts for their fans on Christmas Day. Here are the top performers from this year’s Christmas games.
Top NBA performances on Christmas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Celtics didn’t play their best game against the Lakers on Christmas Day, but one thing is for certain: Their best game is better than anyone’s best game so far this season.
As we get set to tear open the presents and cut into the fruitcake, let’s take a look at the five most interesting players — to me! — in the 2023 Christmas quintuple-header, with one from each game.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
The stars came out for some holiday ball.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
It was a jam-packed holiday weekend with NFL action sprinkled throughout. Shocking upsets, unreal individual performances and major team statements were made. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi break down all the action and provide their instant fantasy reactions every game in Week 16.
Did Purdy almost certainly eliminate himself from the MVP race on Monday? Yes. Did he hurt the 49ers’ chances at a deep postseason run? He did not.
Because of the disparities in competition levels and no upsets as there were earlier in the season, my AP ballot remains relatively unchanged for Week 8.
Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's game with an injury.
Up against the Raiders' thriving defense, the Chiefs gave some gifts they couldn't afford.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
The Broncos needed a win to stay in the playoff picture.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
Week 17 represents the fantasy championships in most leagues. Did you make it this far and need an extra boost? Consider one of these waiver wire adds.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
Green Bay goes up big, hangs on late to defeat Panthers, 33-30
At long last, the Lions have won the NFC North.