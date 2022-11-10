Top NBA Draft prospects from each Power 5 conference

Associated Press

Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.” A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk's first companywide message to employees who survived last week's mass layoffs. Before that, many were relying on the billionaire Tesla CEO's public tweets for clues about Twitter's future.