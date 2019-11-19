Top NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball is big fan of Warriors' Steph Curry

About seven months from now, LaMelo Ball will hear his name called at the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old -- who is playing for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League -- is the younger brother of Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball.

He is averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals through 11 games.

What does LaMelo think about Warriors superstar Steph Curry?

Here is an excerpt from a recent Bleacher Report feature on LaMelo, written by Mirin Fader:

Finally sitting back down, he pulls up NBA highlights on his phone. "My boy Curryyyyyy!" he says, watching Warriors guard Stephen Curry splash a deep three. Jackson and Brooks head out for another drink as LaMelo decides to stay in.

He waves goodbye, then grows quiet, locked into his phone. He is mesmerized by the threes, by the possibility that he could soon be there.

LaMelo wouldn't have said this if he didn't admire and/or respect Curry's game.

And it's wild to think that because the three-time NBA champion will be sidelined for several more months because of a broken left hand, Curry just might end up being teammates with LaMelo -- who is projected to be a top-five pick in June.

It's even possible that he ends up going No. 1 overall, and the Warriors currently have the worst record in the NBA.

Nobody knows how things will shake out, but it's fun to imagine what could transpire.

As for those highlights LaMelo was watching -- in the Warriors' second preseason game against Minnesota on Oct. 10, Curry scored 40 points (in just 25 minutes) and went 6-for-9 from 3-point range.

Basketball misses you, Steph.

