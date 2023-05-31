Top NBA draft picks could debut in Sacramento as California Classic returns to Golden 1

The top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft could make their summer league debuts in Sacramento as the event returns to Golden 1 Center in July.

The Kings unveiled an expanded field for the two-day basketball extravaganza with the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets joining the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. The Spurs are expected to select French phenom Victory Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Hornets could select Alabama forward Brandon Miller or G League Ignite point guard Scott Henderson with the No. 2 pick.

“We are thrilled to welcome the California Classic back to Golden 1 Center with two new teams joining the exciting lineup,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a news release. “This event is the perfect kick-off to the NBA Summer League, giving fans the opportunity to watch the next generation of basketball talent and enjoy a world-class entertainment experience.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The California Classic will be held July 3 and 5 with three games scheduled each day. Miami will play Los Angeles in the first game at 3 p.m. July 3 followed by San Antonio-Charlotte at 5 p.m. and Golden State-Sacramento at 7 p.m. Golden State will play Charlotte at 3 p.m. July 5 before the event wraps up with San Antonio-Los Angeles at 5 p.m. and Miami-Sacramento at 7 p.m.

Beginning Thursday Kings season ticket holders will have early access for two-day passes covering all games. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday.

This will be the fifth annual California Classic. The event was held in Sacramento the first three years before moving to Chase Center in San Francisco last summer.

The Kings said team rosters, entertainment, fan activations, broadcast information and additional ticket options will be announced at later dates. For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.