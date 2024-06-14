Here are the top NASCAR storylines before the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

With just 10 weeks left in the regular season, the NASCAR season is heating up with the weather, and just in time for the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Some of the top drivers in points have had success at Iowa Speedway in other series. Other drivers on the playoff bubble could tap into the success they had in junior series to secure their spot in the 16-driver playoffs.

Here are the top drivers to watch at Iowa Speedway in Sunday's Cup Series race.

Kyle Larson will run his traditional Hendrickcars.com paint scheme Sunday at Iowa Speedway.

Will Kyle Larson's dominance in Iowa continue?

Kyle Larson is the biggest name in motorsports right now. He has wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March and in the closest finish in NASCAR history at Kansas Speedway — where he won by 0.001 second — May 5. He won again last week on the road course at Sonoma Raceway in California.

On May 26 Larson attempted the "double," trying to run the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the same day. Rain in both Indianapolis and Charlotte thwarted his attempt. This put Larson in danger of missing the NASCAR Playoffs because he did not start the Coca-Cola 600. But last week NASCAR granted Larson a waiver, making him eligible. With his win at Sonoma, he leads the Cup Series standings with three wins and 561 points.

On May 29 Larson said h thinks the recent repaving of each turn at Iowa Speedway may make it harder to pass. But he said Iowa is due for a Cup race.

"We've all been wanting a Cup race here for a long time," Larson said.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway June 9.

Brad Keselowski was Iowa's unofficial spokesperson. Will his dominance continue?

Brad Keselowski won the first the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race, one level below the Cup Series, at Iowa Speedway in 2009. He followed that up with Xfinity Series wins in 2013 and 2014. For years Keselowski was the unofficial spokesperson for Iowa Speedway, even appearing with Gov. Kim Reynolds on the Iowa State Capitol steps when the Cup Series race was announced in October.

Keselowski won the 2012 Cup Series Championship and has 36 career wins. But, now a co-owner in Roush, Fenway, Keselowski Racing, he had a 110-race winless streak until a May win at Darlington Raceway, his first as a driver and team owner.

Iowa Speedway paid its dues, selling out races for junior series, Keselowski said in May. Now he couldn't be happier to be coming there in the Cup Series.

A Detroit native, Keselowski said that winning the first Xfinity Series race in front of a full crowd at the track was "one of the highlights of my career" and added, "I felt like I had really made it that weekend. So it was really special."

Driver Brad Keselowski speaks at a news conference outside the Iowa Capitol on Oct. 3, 2023, announcing the NASCAR Cup Series race to be held at the Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Will Denny Hamlin bounce back in first Iowa appearance?

Denny Hamlin, 43, made his Cup Series debut in 2006, the same year Iowa Speedway opened. Hamlin is one of the most popular and polarizing drivers in NASCAR right now, known for his aggressive driving and often unchivalrous demeaor. He has wins at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway and sits third in points behind Larson and Chase Elliott. Last week Hamlin blew an engine on the second lap of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in northern California and finished 38th.

May 5, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Denny Hamlin (11) and Chris Buescher (17) battle for position at the Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR, which owns the track, has repaved the corners of at Iowa Speedway but left the front stretch and back stretch with their original pavement. On his podcast "Actions Detrimental," Hamlin said he was frustrated by the partial repave.

"They just patched this thing up. It's not ideal," Hamlin said. "We wished we could have raced on the old Iowa."

Kyle Larson enters turn three at Iowa Speedway during a tire test ahead of the track's first Cup Series race on June 16. All four corners were partially repaved.

Will Ricky Stenhouse Jr. be a dark-horse winner?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., winner of the 2023 Daytona 500, won both Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway in 2011 and one in 2012. He is tied with Keselowski for the most Xfinity Series wins there. Stenhouse sorely needs a win to secure a spot in the 16-driver NASCAR playoffs. Coming into this week, he sits 27th in points. NBC Sports reported Stenhouse has been penalized five times for speeding on pit road this season, more than any other driver in the Cup Series.

Several drivers on playoff bubble have Iowa wins

Several other drivers who sit on the playoff bubble have won at Iowa Speedway in the Xfinity Series. Ryan Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series Champion, sits 14th in points. He looked like he had a win secured at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 2, but ran out of gas as he took the white flag. Now Blaney, winner of an Xfinity Series race at Iowa in August 2015, may miss the playoffs.

Nov 5, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) celebrates his championship victory following the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Buescher sits 32 points behind Blaney and is 15th in points. Bubba Wallace sits 56 points behind Blaney in 16th. Like Blaney, Buescher, winner of an Xfinity Series race at Iowa in May 2015, has had hard luck this season. Larson beat Buescher, who was initially declared the winner, in the closest finish in NASCAR history at Kansas Speedway in May.

The next week at Darlington, Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick crashed Buescher as they battled for the win, which led to Keselowski, Buescher's team owner, winning.

Kyle Larson (5) takes the checkered flag over Chris Buescher (top) to win the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Chase Elliott (9) edged Martin Truex Jr. (19) for third.

For years Kyle Busch was one of NASCAR's most dominant and polarizing driver, while he raced for Joe Gibbs Racing. But now in his second season at Richard Childress Racing, Busch sits 17th in points, eight points behind Wallace. Busch won an ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa Speedway in 2009 and an Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2010.

Kyle Busch is in the midst of one of the roughest stretches of his NASCAR career, yet he's shown little to no fire on the track and off it.

Joey Logano had a legendary win at Iowa Speedway in 2007, one year before he made his Cup Series debut, in the ARCA Menards Series when he beat then Cup Series star Kevin Harvick in a duel. Logano could use some of that magic now. The two-time Cup Series Champion and 2015 Daytona 500 winner sits 18th in points, eight points behind Busch and 16 behind Wallace.

Jun 2, 2024; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) races during the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

