Top NASCAR series season-opening race recaps

Daytona International Speedway,'The World Center of Racing', featured all three NASCAR top series season-openers on the high-speed 2.5-mile tri-oval. After a few expected multi-car ‘Big One’ wrecks, Austin Cindric earned the Daytona 500 trophy to begin his Cup Series rookie season and now has a guaranteed spot in the 2022 Playoffs.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, Feb. 20, Daytona 500, Daytona Int’l Speedway (200 laps +1 OT)

- Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 49.68 seconds, 181.159 mph. This is his 11th pole in 260 NCS races and his first pole in 16 races at Daytona. Alex Bowman (2nd) posted his eighth top-10 start in 12 Daytona races. It is also his 5th straight Daytona 500 front row appearance (2018-2022). William Byron Jr. (3rd) posted his 6th top-10 start at Daytona. Harrison Burton (10th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did not qualify: #55 JJ Yeley and #66 Timmy Hill.

- Austin Cindric (#2 Ford Mustang), a ROTY contender, scored his first victory in eight NCS races. This is his first top-10 finish in two races at Daytona. He is the 41st different driver to win the Daytona 500 and the first to do it as a rookie. Nine drivers have posted their first career NCS victory with a win in the Daytona 500: Tiny Lund - 1963, Mario Andretti - 1967, Pete Hamilton - 1970, Derrike Cope - 1990, Sterling Marlin - 1994, Michael Waltrip - 2001, Trevor Bayne - 2011, Michael McDowell - 2021 and Austin Cindric -2022. Bubba Wallace (2nd) posted his 2nd runner-up finish and fourth top-10 finish in 10 Daytona races. Chase Briscoe (3rd) posted his first top-10 finish in three races at Daytona. Polesitter Kyle Larson was involved in the lap 192 multi-car wreck and was credited with a 32nd place DNF. NCS points leader: Austin Cindric. Next: Sunday, Feb. 27, WISE Power 400, Auto Club Speedway (200 laps).

TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders:

1. Austin Cindric

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Bubba Wallace

5. Chase Briscoe

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Michael McDowell

8. Kyle Busch

9. Chris Buescher

10. Chase Elliott

11. Joey Logano

12. Aric Almirola

13. David Ragan

14. Ty Dillon

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16. Kurt Busch

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, Feb. 19, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Daytona Int’l Speedway (120 laps)

- Daniel Hemric (#11 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award for Saturday night’s race with a lap of 49.221 seconds, 182.849 mph. This is his 6th pole in 121 NXS races. It is his 2nd pole in eight races at Daytona. Austin Hill (2nd), the fastest qualifying ROTY, posted his 1st top-10 start in two races at Daytona. Jade Buford (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 Daytona start. Did not qualify: #90 Alex Labbe, #99 Stefan Parsons, #91 Mason Massey, #33 Natalie Decker, #47 Gray Gualding, #77 Ronnie Bassett, #52 Harrison Rhodes and #74 Tim Viens.

- Austin Hill (#21 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his first victory in 16 NXS races. This is his first top-10 finish in two NXS races at Daytona. Hill becomes the 5th different driver to win both the NXS and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Daytona; joining Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Mike Wallace. AJ Allmendinger (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in five Daytona races. Noah Gragson (3rd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in seven races at Daytona. Polesitter Daniel Hemric led a race-high 38 laps. He was caught up in the lap 92 multi-car wreck and finished the race four laps behind the leaders in 28th place. NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger. Next: Saturday, Feb. 26, Production Alliance 300, Auto Club Speedway (150 laps).

TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders:

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Austin Hill

3. Riley Herbst

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Ryan Sieg

6. Noah Gragson

7. Ty Gibbs

8. Brandon Brown

9. Sheldon Creed

10. Anthony Alfredo

11. Daniel Hemric

12. Josh Bilicki

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Friday, Feb. 18, NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Int’l Speedway (100 laps +6 OT)

- Ty Majeski (#66 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for Friday night’s event with a lap of 50.245 seconds, 179.122 mph. This is his first pole in 21 NTS races and his 1st pole in two races at Daytona. John Hunter Nemechek (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 start in five races at Daytona. Chandler Smith (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 Daytona start. Corey Heim (6th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Did not qualify: #84 Clay Greenfield, #3 Jordan Anderson, #10 Jennifer Jo Cobb, #61 Chase Purdy, #46 Matt Jaskol and #97 Jason Kitzmiller.

- Zane Smith (#38 Ford Mustang) scored his 4th victory in 47 NTS races. This is his first victory and first top-10 finish in three races at Daytona. Ben Rhodes (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in seven Daytona races. Christian Eckes (3rd) posted his first top-10 finish in three races at Daytona. Lawless Alan (25th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Ty Majeski led 21 laps and finished in 7th place. NTS points leader: Zane Smith. Next: Friday, March 4, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps).

TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders:

1. Zane Smith

2. Ben Rhodes

3. Christian Eckes

4. Tanner Gray

5. Ty Majeski

6. Chandler Smith

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Parker Kligerman

9. Jesse Little

10. Danny Bohn

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Season Opener: Saturday, Feb. 19, Lucas Oil 200, Daytona Int’l Speedway (80 laps)

Winner: Corey Heim - P1: Corey Heim - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Friday, March 11 * General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway (150 laps)

* Combo: ARCA Menards Series (AMS), ARCA Menards West (AMW)

ARCA Menards East:

Season Opener: Tuesday, Feb. 15, Race to Stop Suicide 200, New Smyrna Speedway (200 laps)

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Saturday, Mar. 19, Pensacola 200, Five Flags Speedway (200 laps)

ARCA Menards West:

Season Opener: Friday, March 11 * General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway (150 laps)

* Combo: ARCA Menards Series (AMS), ARCA Menards West (AMW)

Whelen Modified Tour:

Season Opener: Sat, Feb 12, New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200, New Smyrna Speedway (200 laps)

Winner: Matt Hirschman - P1: Matt Hirschman - Points Leader: Matt Hirschman

Next: Fri, Apr 1, TBA, Richmond Raceway (150 laps)

Pinty's Series:

Season Opener: Sat, May 14, TBA at Sunset Speedway

PEAK Mexico Series:

Season Opener: Sun, Apr 10, PEAK Mexico Race 1, Super Ovalo Chiapas

Track Details

Auto Club Speedway - 2.0-mile oval - Fontana, California

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Daytona Beach, Florida

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez