Top NAIA tennis players across the country to visit Mobile schools: City

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some of the top collegiate athletes competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Tennis National Championships will be visiting schools across Mobile this week, according to a release from the city.

The Mobile Tennis Center and the NAIA are coming together to host “Teaming Up for Character” school visits on Monday and Tuesday.

The Mobile Tennis Center is hosting the NAIA Men’s and Women’s National Championships this week. Each team competing will visit local private and public elementary schools to give tennis lessons during regular physical education classes.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will join the athletes and tennis center representatives on Tuesday afternoon at Medal of Honor Park, 1771 Hill Crest Road, during a school visit.

Last year, about 500 NAIA student-athletes coached more than 1,700 local elementary students.

