Top MSU commit, 4-star WR Nick Marsh signs with Spartans

Michigan State’s top commit in the 2024 class has officially signed with the Spartans.

Four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh made it official on Wednesday morning as he signed his national letter of intent with Michigan State. The early signing period kicked off on Wednesday, and Marsh was the second future Spartan to officially sign with Michigan State.

Marsh ranks as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 116 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s from River Rogue, Mich. and also ranks as the No. 2 player from the state of Michigan.

Marsh signed with the Spartans over offers from nearly 40 programs. The other schools he was notably considering late in the recruiting process were Penn State, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Pitt and Colorado.

