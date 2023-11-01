Top of the Morning, Nov. 1, 2023

Nov. 1—On Wednesdays, we'll introduce the students who make up Year 8 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: Salt Fork's Macie Russell. Follow her on Snapchat (@monkeyr2006), Instagram (@macie_russell06) and X (@MacieRussell7).

If Macie misses deadline for her next High School Confidential report, we'll understand. She has a lot on her plate this weekend: a third consecutive appearance at the IHSA state cross-country meet in Peoria.

"It has been a goal of mine to make it back to state for redemption and I am fortunate to get to do just that," the highly motivated senior said. "Sophomore year I had a really good race at state but struggled junior year so I'm hoping to go out strong."

There are few students as involved as Macie, who also runs track and plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She is vice president for student council and National Honor Society, an FFA member and class secretary. She also has written for The News-Gazette two years running and will miss it when she goes to college. "I have loved writing for you (but) it's time to pass it on to someone else," she said.

Macie has yet to make a college choice but would like to keep running, writing and doing many of the things that have made her high school days so memorable.

"I believe my work ethic comes from my parents raising me to work hard to reach my goals," she said. "I am a true believer in hard work and work ethic because that is one of the only ways to get the results you want. Without a strong work ethic I don't believe I would be where I am at today."