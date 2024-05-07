Top of the Morning, May 7, 2024

May 7—Champaign's Ryan Coleman used a wedge to ace the 129-yard eighth hole at Lake of the Woods Golf Course on Wednesday.

Witnessed by Grant Kinkelaar, Kevin Carroll and Josh Henson, the 41-year-old celebrated with "lots of yelling and high-fives followed by a few drinks." He said he's going to frame the ball, a Callaway Chrome Soft.

Here's more from Amanda's happy husband and father to "two amazing kids," 7-year-old Camden and 4-year-old Audrey:

Favorite club: Driver

Who's in your dream foursome: Tiger, Jack, Arnie

Favorite course: Lake of the Woods

Order on the 19th hole: Tito's

Favorite golf movie: "Tin Cup"