Top of the Morning, May 28, 2024

May 28—On Tuesdays, we'll chop it up with our Golfer of the Week. Email nominations to

Champaign's Kyle Scholes teamed with reigning Golfer of the Week Dan Patkunas to win last weekend's Two Man Better Ball at the UI Courses in Savoy.

The pride of Nokomis and a member at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, Scholes helped the duo to a 6-stroke win and a final score that was only 4 strokes off the Better Bell record set by Mike Peters and David Keenan.

Here's more from the 36-year-old who works for Breakthru Beverage Group:

How'd you celebrate?

"The famous U of I pickle shots with our fam."

Any plans to show off the trophy at Lincolnshire Fields?

"No, Keenan has too many."

Scottie Scheffler or Louisville police?

"I respect the police for doing their job in such a tragic situation but I have a pretty good feeling — with the class act that Scottie is — he will probably be coming out of this just fine."

Favorite golf movie?

"Caddyshack"

What's your order on the 19th hole?

"A nice shot of tequila."

Favorite club?

"Putter(s)"

Favorite area course?

"Lincolnshire Fields — the best layout with the best people."

Who's in your dream foursome?

"Tiger, Hogan and Palmer."