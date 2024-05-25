Top of the Morning, May 25, 2024

May 25—Itch Jones, 85, has been a source of inspiration for Dan Hartleb and his Big Ten baseball champs this season, the Illini coach saying so on BTN after last weekend's clincher at Purdue. The Illini, in turn, have lifted Itch's spirits.

"It has been fun watching the team," he said this week. "Each game has been exciting and well-played.

"Dan has done an outstanding job taking a team who was down early and turning them around to win a championship. ... I'm very proud of the success Dan has had."

Itch hears daily from coaches, teammates and former players. That includes Hartleb, who played for and coached with Itch before replacing him at the UI. "We talk often not just about baseball, but life and all the things we have done throughout the years," Itch said.

Like he has done all season, Itch followed this week's games at the Big Ten tournament. "I'm doing well," he said, adding what he'd like to say to Illini fans and friends: "I would like to thank all the coaches, players and fans for all their prayers and well wishes."