Top of the Morning, May 21, 2024

May 21—On Tuesdays, we'll chop it up with our Golfer of the Week. Email nominations to

For winning the 2024 Michelob Ultra 2-Person Scramble at Danville Country Club, Champaign's Mike Peters and Bloomington's Dan Patkunas took home the kind of championship belts reserved for boxers.

"They are pretty cool, unique trophies," said Peters, who played golf at Champaign Central and Parkland College.

"Best trophy around if you ask me," said Patuknas, also a former star in the Big 12 (Normal Community) and Parkland.

Peters and Patkunas work at Ware Group General Agencies. "It doesn't hurt we are all good friends, too," Patkunas said.

How'd you celebrate?

Peters: "It was a long day so I just went home and relaxed with my wife."

Order on the 19th hole

Peters: "Quesadilla and a beer."

Patkunas: "A cold beer never fails."

Favorite club

Peters: 58-degree wedge

Patkunas: Putter

Favorite course

Peters: Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign.

Patkunas: Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. "Danville is rising in the ranks, though."

Dream foursome

Patkunas: "Just for the golf stories, Tiger, Rory, and Lee Trevino."

Favorite golf movie

Peters: "Caddyshack"

Patkunas: "Tin Cup"