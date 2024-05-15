Top of the Morning, May 14, 2024

May 14—Jared Greer's tee shot traveled 151 yards — the distance he then sprinted to celebrate his first hole-in-one.

"To the hole from the tee box," the 33-year old said.

Greer used a 9 iron to ace No. 6 at Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville. Golfing since he was 12, it ranks as his career highlight. He plans to purchase a new driver as a reward.

Here's more from a Danville police officer who — despite last week's ace —still doesn't consider himself the best golfer on the force.

"Bagger Vance"

A cold beer and a pizza

7 iron

TaylorMade, and I am going to build a display case for the ball and scorecard

Harrison Park

Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and John Daly