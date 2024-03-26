Top of the Morning, March 26, 2024

Mar. 26—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

No one has a longer trip than Blake Woodard. Having moved to Las Vegas for a new job with Formula One earlier this month, the 2019 UI grad is flying to Boston on Wednesday to cheer on his beloved Illini.

"Really, really pumped," he said. "I think it's one of the most exciting teams we've ever had."

Growing up in Tuscola, Woodard caught the Illini bug early on. At the UI, he was a basketball manager for ordinary teams (2015-19) but left feeling good about the program's direction. "I knew it was about to turn around. It was Ayo's freshman year and there was a good, young core."

Woodard, 26, made N-G headlines as a member of the UI's team of basketball managers that won a national championship in 2019 (visit news-gazette.com for our video story). The winning has continued as a fan; he's 2-0 attending games this season (at Maryland, vs. Missouri) and didn't hesitate to book a flight once Saturday's outcome was decided.

"It's the passion and the pride ... Illinois alumni are very proud of our school and proud of being an Illini," he said. "People love to follow the team whereever they go and show their support."