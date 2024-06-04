Top of the Morning, June 4, 2024
Andrew Lawson has found his stroke after taking a year off to spend time with his newborn son, Bennett.
The 31-year-old concessions manager for Oak View Group at the University of Illinois — where he graduated from in 2015 — Lawson on Sunday won his second Naughtin Open championship at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet. His closing 71 marked his first round under par in 2024. "I'm not to a point where I'm consistently shooting under par, but I'm getting there slowly but surely," he said.
A member of Mahomet-Seymour's IHSA state championship team as a senior in 2010, the Mahomet native also won the Naughtin in 2017. "Winning state was pretty cool because it's not something a lot of people can say they did," he said.
Lawson and his wife, Tiffani, live in Thomasboro with Bennett, who is recovering after a series of health challenges early in life.
"I went home and mowed the yard."
"The Legend of Bagger Vance"
"My late grandpa, Harry Guymon; Tiger Woods; and Arnold Palmer."
Fireball and Pepsi.
52-degree wedge.
"(Scottie) Scheffler. Golf needs someone like a Tiger Woods to give it a bump."
"380 yards at No. 15 at Lake of the Woods: straight down wind and (the fairway) was rock hard."