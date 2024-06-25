Top of the Morning, June 25, 2024
As a star at Mahomet-Seymour — where she was a two-time News-Gazette All-Area Girls' Golfer of the Year — Ainsley Winters always enjoyed having her parents in the gallery, rooting her on.
That hasn't changed a bit.
Jeff and Amanda were on hand as Ainsley won her first UI Open women's title last weekend in Savoy. She celebrated by — what else? — spending Father's Day with family.
About to embark on Year 2 as a member of the Southern Illinois women's golf team in Carbondale — "coaches are great, team is great, I love the school" — the 19-year-old is spending the summer playing tournaments and working camps at her home course, Lake of the Woods.
Order on the 19th hole: A brat with light ketchup.
I'm rooting for ... Bryson DeChambeau.
Favorite course: Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo.), site of her first hole-in-one. The ball — a Titleist Pro V1 — is on her father's dresser at home. The ace is her career highlight "because I didnt think I'd ever get one."
Longest drive: 272 yards at the UI Open.
In five years ... I want to be teaching out of state.
Dream foursome: Bryson, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.
Favorite golf movie: "Happy Gilmore"