Top of the Morning, June 25, 2024

As a star at Mahomet-Seymour — where she was a two-time News-Gazette All-Area Girls' Golfer of the Year — Ainsley Winters always enjoyed having her parents in the gallery, rooting her on.

That hasn't changed a bit.

Jeff and Amanda were on hand as Ainsley won her first UI Open women's title last weekend in Savoy. She celebrated by — what else? — spending Father's Day with family.

About to embark on Year 2 as a member of the Southern Illinois women's golf team in Carbondale — "coaches are great, team is great, I love the school" — the 19-year-old is spending the summer playing tournaments and working camps at her home course, Lake of the Woods.

Order on the 19th hole: A brat with light ketchup.

I'm rooting for ... Bryson DeChambeau.

Favorite course: Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo.), site of her first hole-in-one. The ball — a Titleist Pro V1 — is on her father's dresser at home. The ace is her career highlight "because I didnt think I'd ever get one."

Longest drive: 272 yards at the UI Open.

In five years ... I want to be teaching out of state.

Dream foursome: Bryson, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

Favorite golf movie: "Happy Gilmore"