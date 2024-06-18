Top of the Morning, June 18, 2024

Jun. 18—On Tuesdays, we'll chop it up with our Golfer of the Week. Email nominations to

In a memorable six-day stretch, Lyle Burns won an Illinois State Amateur qualifier in Normal and his first UI Open in Savoy.

The State Am is July 16-18 at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana. Burns, 30, booked his spot with a 3-under 68 at Weibring Golf Club. "It was a lot of fun to play stress-free golf and get into the State Am," he said. "You always know you need something around even par to qualify and it was fun to just play and not really worry about that number because I was hitting and putting it great."

He's the second member of Mahomet-Seymour's 2010 IHSA championship team to win Golfer of the Week this summer. Coach Nathan Mills "does a good job of getting everyone in group messages and stirring up memories from that year," he said. "We were able to get almost everyone back together for Seth Trolia's induction into the MSHS Golf Hall of Fame last year which was great, and we will do the same for Garrett Cox this year so that will be a lot of fun."

Usually water and maybe a bite to eat. A quesadilla if I am at Lincolnshire Fields.

Pinehurst No. 2 — no question.

2012 at Lake of the Woods. A lot of close calls since — hopefully another one soon.

Tin Cup.

Tiger Woods, Ben Crenshaw, Donald Ross

probably something from my college days at Bradley, but that seems like forever ago. Winning the LFCC Club Championship was fun — it's always more fun to have bragging rights over your buddies.