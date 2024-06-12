Top of the Morning, June 12, 2024

Jun. 12—We've added to our online smorgasbord of Illini coverage.

At 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Friday from here on out, women's basketball beat writer Joe Vozzelli will deliver 'Green Street' — an ode to both Shauna Green's up-and-coming program and the impact it's made in our community.

"She's brought a level of excitement that didn't exist under the previous coaching staff," Vozzelli said. "Winning is a big part of that."

In Green's two seasons, the Illini qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2023 and won the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.

Vozzelli, on the women's beat for The News-Gazette for five years, also has a vote in the AP Top 25 poll. He said he'll likely have Green's third team on his preseason ballot.

Green's secret? "She has the right personality," Vozzelli said. "She connects with her players."

"Green Street" joins daily online features "Good Morning Illini Nation" (6 a.m.) and "Can't Wait For Saturday" (7 a.m.) courtesy men's basketball beat writer Scott Richey and college football columnist Bob Asmussen, respectively.

Vozzelli, 34, has enjoyed the increased attention the Illini — and their peers — have drawn.

"The star power in the game is at such a high level," he said.

To pitch ideas, email .