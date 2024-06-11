Top of the Morning, June 11, 2024

Jun. 11—On Tuesdays, we'll chop it up with our Golfer of the Week. Email nominations to

A member of the St. Bonaventure University Athletics Hall of Fame, Josh Anderson said he's playing "as good as I was in college." That was evident when the 40-year-old from Sidney dominated this month's Danville Country Club Open, winning the championship flight by 7 strokes.

That's two in a row for Anderson at his home course. A dominant force on the area scene, he'll try to win the UI Open again this weekend (we'll publish tee times later this week).

I'm rooting for ... the Illini.

Mike Small is ... the greatest college coach ever. What he's done for 20 years is amazing.

Favorite course: Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in South Carolina. It's an experience, a lot like Augusta (National Golf Club).

Dream foursome: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead.

Favorite club: 8-iron.

Longest drive: 410 yards. It was in Colorado but still counts.

Order on the 19th hole: Vodka and soda.

Favorite golf movie: Caddyshack.