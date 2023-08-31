Top of the Morning, Aug. 31, 2023

Aug. 31—With Mike White's Rose Bowl Illini headed back to campus for a 40-year reunion on Saturday, we're collecting stories from fans who enjoyed the ride in '83. Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com with yours.

***

Forty years after sharing a beer with Mike White in Pasadena, Calif., Tuscola's Tim Hoey is carrying on his family's tailgating tradition.

On Saturday, you'll find him and his wife, Luanne, and their now-grown children — Wade and Kelsi — in Lot 31 prepping for the Illini's opener against Toledo.

"Coach (Bret) Bielema has it going in the right direction," said Tim, about to turn 70, "but nothing is going to replace 70,000 in that place every week. That was a fun time."

Tim and Luanne enjoyed their trip to the Rose Bowl after the '83 season, meeting the affable White at a hotel party arranged by the Quarterback Club.

"An unforgettable experience," he said.