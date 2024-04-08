Top of the Morning; April 8, 2024

Apr. 8—Grabbing a bite with Joey Wright

March, as always, was an eventful month for Bunny's Tavern.

But the last 30 days have been especially crazy for the venerable restaurant in Urbana between its popular fish dishes, a strong run for Illinois' men's basketball team and a small fire on March 11.

"Our menu has such a variety," owner Ben Manns said. "It's not pinned down to one type or style of food, so there's a lot of items I really enjoy. We do have some of the freshest salmon in town, we do blackened salmon salads and sandwiches that are very popular."

Lent is always a busy time for Bunny's.

It worked out particularly well for the tavern that the Illini played Thursday and Saturday during the last two weekends of the month, granting them three straight days of crowded confines.

"It was just three days in a row, boom, boom, boom," Manns said.

There was no mistaking who the bar was cheering for during Illinois' run to the Elite Eight.

"It was a sea of orange," Manns said.

As for the fire, the small blaze didn't cause any lasting damage to the restaurant, which only had to close down during the evening on March 11 before getting back to business the following day.

That preceded the return of 'Bunny's Bash for MDA' by exactly two months; the restaurant will raise money on May 11 to send kids with degenerative illnesses to a weeklong summer camp.

Bunny's hosted the fundraiser for seven straight years before it went on hiatus for the last four.

"That always brings a ton of people out and gets a lot of community support," Manns said. "We put it on graduation weekend so locals have a place to go to have an event and not be surrounded by a bunch of people from out of town."