Top of the Morning, April 3, 2024

Apr. 3—On Wednesdays, we'll introduce the students who make up Year 8 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Ashlyn Spesard. Follow her on Instagram (@ashlyn_spesard).

She was a nervous wreck — in a good way — the first time she cheered in seventh grade. All these years later, Ashlyn Spesard is still having a ball supporting the Buffaloes.

"I think cheering is fun, because you create new friendships and memories, and you also create bonds with your coach that you will carry for the rest of your life," said Ashlyn, inspired by her mom, who also was a cheerleader. "You are also representing your school in a big way, which makes it fun."

Headed to Eastern Illinois to study elementary education — her hope is "to become a first-grade teacher" — Ashlyn is looking forward to the final two months of high school. She's been heavily involved since Day 1, participating in FFA, student leadership and National Honor Society.

Family and pets — one dog, two ducks, eight chickens — have her attention at home outside Georgetown.

"The best part about living in Georgetown is it's a small town and a small school, so you basically have to know everyone, which really makes you branch out," she said.